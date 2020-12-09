College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Still No. 1, Iowa State Moves Way Up

The results from the third round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 8th.

25. Missouri Tigers 6-3 (NR)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (24)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-3 (15)

21. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR)

20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (20)

19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (25)

18. BYU Cougars 9-1 (13)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (17)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (19)

15. USC Trojans 4-0 (20)

14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (14)

13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (18)

12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (12)

11. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (11)

10. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (10)

9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (8)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

7. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (9)

6. Florida Gators 8-1 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1)