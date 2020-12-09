College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama Still No. 1, Iowa State Moves Way Up

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 8, 2020 6:15 pm
The results from the third round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released December 8th.
25. Missouri Tigers 6-3 (NR)
24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (24)
23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR)
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-3 (15)
21. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR)
20. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (20)
19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (25)
18. BYU Cougars 9-1 (13)
17. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (17)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (19)
15. USC Trojans 4-0 (20)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (14)
13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (18)
12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (12)
11. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (11)
10. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (10)
9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (8)
8. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)
7. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (9)
6. Florida Gators 8-1 (6)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)
3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1)
CFP prediction, CFP Rankings, CFP top 25, College Football, college football playoff prediction, college football playoff projection, College Football Playoff Rankings, College Football Playoff Top 25, College Football Rankings, Top 25 Rankings, CFN, CFN Rankings, College Football Playoff, College Football Playoff Rankings, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 15
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email