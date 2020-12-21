College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Lines

The first predictions, early lines, and quick analysis on all college football bowl and College Football Playoff games.

Get ready for the sprint.

Usually we have the bowl announcement on the first weekend of December, we get a few weeks to go over it all and figure out what we’ve got, and then we dive in.

Not this year. It all gets going NOW, and we’re getting slammed with bowl games up through New Year’s Day. We’ll do the previews, predictions and breakdowns for each one over the next week or so, but here’s the first look, first thought, and knee-jerk analysis for each one.

Like they tell you in third grade, though, always go with your first answer.

All of the bowls will be done later today. Here are the first five to get this all going.

Monday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Nothing whatsoever against North Texas, but this has the potential to be the most lopsided of all of the bowl games, and it’s coming right out of the gate. Appalachian State has a fantastic defense, the offense was the best in the Sun Belt, and this program doesn’t lose bowl game and North Texas – at least lately – does.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Appalachian State 47, North Texas 20

Early Line Guess: Appalachian State -17.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 3:30

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Tulane vs. Nevada



Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Nevada passing game vs. Tulane ground attack and a veteran head coach in Willie Fritz who’s been good at these things over his two seasons at Tulane. How much will the weather matter? It’ll be in the 60s in New Orleans this week and in the 30s in Boise, but the Green Wave has been too strong over the second half of the season.



Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Tulane 38, Nevada 30

Early Line Guess: Tulane -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Tulane -3

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:00 pm

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

BYU vs. UCF

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Ohhhhhhh, yeahhhhhh. UCF has been a killer lately in bowl games, BYU has been a killer, period. The Knights will make this interesting with a whole slew of big plays, but the Cougar lines will grind away and end up bashing their way to the win. Zach Wilson will cement his place as a first round pick with a brilliant statistical day.



Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: BYU 34, UCF 27

Early Line Guess: BYU -5.5

Actual BetMGM Line: BYU -6

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Warning … I’m probably going to change this pick once I really dive into the game – Louisiana Tech is awesome in bowl games under Skip Holtz. My instant reaction is that Georgia Southern has the option offense and ground game to pull this off, and it’s the better team, but again, I’m going with my first answer here, but will likely switch fast.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Georgia Southern 27, Louisiana Tech 23

Early Line Guess: Georgia Southern -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Southern -6

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: Has Willie Taggart ever won a bowl game? I’ll look that up to make sure once the preview is written, but I’m almost sure he left just when his past teams got good and to a bowl. FAU has a fantastic defense, and Memphis isn’t Memphis like we remember from last year, but the Owl O shouldn’t be able to keep up.

Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Memphis 30, FAU 17

Early Line Guess: Memphis -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Memphis -9.5

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Hawaii vs. Houston

Knee-Jerk Instant Analysis: It’s an annual tradition that I riff through this piece and don’t look up anything, but I did check the weather on this. It’s going to be in the 80s all week in Honolulu and maybe hit 50 in Frisco on Thursday. It’s not that Hawaii isn’t tough, but it’s asking so much for such a major change – the loss at Wyoming this year was in frigid temptations. There’s one other problem – all of Houston’s losses have been to strong teams. Hawaii will play well, but the Cougars break out here.



Knee-Jerk No Research Prediction: Houston 37, Hawaii 27

Early Line Guess: Houston -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -11.5

