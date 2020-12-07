College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 15

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 15. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 15. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -7

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -7.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -8

North Texas at UTEP

Fiu Early Guess: UTEP -6

Actual BetMGM Line: UTEP -8.5

Charlotte at Marshall

Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -24

Actual BetMGM Line: Marshall -20

Arizona State at Arizona

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -13.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Arizona State -8

Utah at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: Colorado -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Colorado -1.5

Nevada at San Jose State

Fiu Early Guess: San Jose State -5

Actual BetMGM Line: San Jose State -3

Wake Forest at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisville -2

Duke at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida State -4.5

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -13

Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -11

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -20

Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -14

Cincinnati at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -9.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -13

Stanford at Oregon State

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon State -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Stanford -4

Texas at Kansas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -29

Actual BetMGM Line: Texas -29

Houston at Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -3

Boise State at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -12

Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -13

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma State -5

Louisiana Tech at TCU

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -24

Actual BetMGM Line: TCU -21.5

