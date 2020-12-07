College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 15

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 15. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 15. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.
Get all lines this week at and bet on all the games at BetMGM
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -7
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -7.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -8
North Texas at UTEP
Fiu Early Guess: UTEP -6
Actual BetMGM Line: UTEP -8.5
Charlotte at Marshall
Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -24
Actual BetMGM Line: Marshall -20
Arizona State at Arizona
Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -13.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Arizona State -8
Utah at Colorado
Fiu Early Guess: Colorado -3
Actual BetMGM Line: Colorado -1.5
Nevada at San Jose State
Fiu Early Guess: San Jose State -5
Actual BetMGM Line: San Jose State -3
Wake Forest at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -4
Actual BetMGM Line: Louisville -2
Duke at Florida State
Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -4
Actual BetMGM Line: Florida State -4.5
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma -13
Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -11
If you’re looking to get in on sports betting action this weekend, sign up with BetMGM.
Coastal Carolina at Troy
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -20
Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -14
Cincinnati at Tulsa
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -9.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -13
Stanford at Oregon State
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon State -2.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Stanford -4
Texas at Kansas
Fiu Early Guess: Texas -29
Actual BetMGM Line: Texas -29
Houston at Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -3
Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -3
Boise State at Wyoming
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -12
Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -13
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -3.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma State -5
Louisiana Tech at TCU
Fiu Early Guess: TCU -24
Actual BetMGM Line: TCU -21.5