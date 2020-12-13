College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Championship Week

The early college football lines and odds are out for Championship Week. Where are the values?

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Championship Week. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Here’s the other twist – other random games during Championship Week. We get six Big Ten games along with the big championships and a few ACC and SEC matchups. The lines on the Big Ten aren’t announced yet, but I’ll guess anyway.

ULM at Troy

Fiu Early Guess: Troy -23

Actual BetMGM Line: Troy -26

MAC Championship

Ball State at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -12

Pac-12 Championship

Washington at USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC 11.5

Actual BetMGM Line: USC -6.5

Florida State at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Wake Forest -7.5

Air Force at Army

Fiu Early Guess: Army -2

Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -2

Washington State at Utah

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -12

Actual BetMGM Line: Utah -10

Stanford at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: UCLA -6.5

Oregon at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -7.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Oregon -9

Arizona State at Oregon State

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Arizona State -7

Big Ten Championship

Northwestern vs. Ohio State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -21

Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio State -20

Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess:Oklahoma -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma -6.5

ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -10.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -10.5

