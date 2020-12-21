College Football Odds, Opening Early Lines: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

The early college football lines and odds are out for the College Football Playoff and bowl games. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
We’re finally here. It’s the 2020-2021 bowl season and College Football Playoff, the stripped down version.
A slew of bowls aren’t happening, a bunch of teams decided to opt out, and now it all starts up Monday with a crazy sprint over the next 11 days before getting the New Year’s Day.
As always, I make a call on what I think early line is – without looking – and then add them in after. Why? Where are the possible discrepancies to see how far off the original thoughts really are.
(BTW, usually I’m relatively close to the pin, but after going through and doing this, either I’m WAY off – totally possible – or there are some incredible early values.)
Get all lines this week at and bet on all the games at BetMGM
Myrtle Beach Bowl
North Texas vs. Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -17.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tulane vs. Nevada
Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -3
Actual BetMGM Line: Tulane -3
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
BYU vs. UCF
Fiu Early Guess: BYU -5.5
Actual BetMGM Line: BYU -6
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Southern -7
Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Southern -6
Montgomery Bowl
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -9
Actual BetMGM Line: Memphis -9.5
If you’re looking to get in on sports betting action this weekend, sign up with BetMGM.
New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii vs. Houston
Fiu Early Guess: Houston -8.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -11.5
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo vs. Marshall
Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -4.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Marshall -3
Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -5
Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -6
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UAB vs. South Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: UAB -1.5
Actual BetMGM Line: UAB -5
LendingTree Bowl
WKU vs. Georgia State
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -7
Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia State -4.5
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
UTSA vs. Louisiana
Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -11.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Louisiana -13
Cheez-It Bowl
Miami vs. Oklahoma State
Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -2.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma State -1.5