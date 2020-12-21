College Football Odds, Opening Early Lines: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

The early college football lines and odds are out for the College Football Playoff and bowl games. Where are the values?

We’re finally here. It’s the 2020-2021 bowl season and College Football Playoff, the stripped down version.

A slew of bowls aren’t happening, a bunch of teams decided to opt out, and now it all starts up Monday with a crazy sprint over the next 11 days before getting the New Year’s Day.

As always, I make a call on what I think early line is – without looking – and then add them in after. Why? Where are the possible discrepancies to see how far off the original thoughts really are.

(BTW, usually I’m relatively close to the pin, but after going through and doing this, either I’m WAY off – totally possible – or there are some incredible early values.)

Myrtle Beach Bowl

North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -17.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tulane vs. Nevada

Fiu Early Guess: Tulane -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Tulane -3

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

BYU vs. UCF

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -5.5

Actual BetMGM Line: BYU -6

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Southern -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Southern -6

Montgomery Bowl

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Memphis -9.5

New Mexico Bowl

Hawaii vs. Houston

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -11.5

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs. Marshall

Fiu Early Guess: Marshall -4.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Marshall -3

Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -6

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UAB vs. South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -1.5

Actual BetMGM Line: UAB -5

LendingTree Bowl

WKU vs. Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia State -4.5

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

UTSA vs. Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -11.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisiana -13

Cheez-It Bowl

Miami vs. Oklahoma State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Oklahoma State -1.5

