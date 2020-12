College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 14

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 14

As always, our rankings are based on results on the field as much as possible, and then it goes by momentum, eye test, and all the other things needed when there isn’t a direct head-to-head result, or some other scheduling way to do this.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Rankings After Week 14

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-4)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

126 Bowling Green Falcons (0-5)

Week 14: Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 15 Opponent: Miami University

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

125 FIU Golden Panthers (0-5)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 15 Opponent: Marshall

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

124 ULM Warhawks (0-9)

Week 14: Arkansas State 48, ULM 15

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: at Troy

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 15 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

122 Akron Zips (1-4)

Week 14: Akron 31, Bowling Green 3

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 15 Opponent: Bowling Green

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

121 UTEP Miners (2-4)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 15 Opponent: at North Texas

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

120 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-6)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

119 North Texas Mean Green (3-5)

Week 14: Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 15 Opponent: UTEP

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

118 UNLV Rebels (0-5)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 15 Opponent: at Hawaii

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

117 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-5)

Week 14: Toledo 41, Northern Illinois 24

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 15 Opponent: at Eastern Michigan

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

116 Charlotte 49ers (2-4)

Week 14: WKU 37, Charlotte 19

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 15 Opponent: WKU

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

115 WKU Hilltoppers (5-6)

Week 14: WKU 37, Charlotte 19

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

114 Rice Owls (2-2)

Week 14: Rice 20, Marshall 0

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 15 Opponent: UAB

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

113 New Mexico Lobos (1-5)

Week 14: New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 15 Opponent: Fresno State

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

112 Utah State Aggies (1-5)

Week 14: Air Force 35, Utah State 7

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 15 Opponent: at Colorado State

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

111 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

110 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-3)

Week 14: Louisiana Tech 42, North Texas 31

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 15 Opponent: at TCU

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

109 Ohio Bobcats (2-1)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 15 Opponent: at Kent State

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

108 Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7)

Week 14: Arkansas State 48, ULM 15

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 15 Opponent: Incarnate Word

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

107 Texas State Bobcats (2-10)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

106 Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3)

Week 14: Eastern Michigan 53, Western Michigan 42

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 15 Opponent: Northern Illinois

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

105 South Alabama Jaguars (4-7)

Week 14: Troy 29, South Alabama 0

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

104 Toledo Rockets (3-2)

Week 14: Toledo 41, Northern Illinois 24

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 15 Opponent: Central Michigan

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

103 USF Bulls (1-7)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

102 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2)

Week 14: Ball State 45, Central Michigan 20

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 15 Opponent: at Toledo

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

101 Temple Owls (1-6)

Week 14: No Game

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 15 Opponent: No Game

Week 16 Opponent: No Game

CFN Rankings After Week 14

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

NEXT: College Football News Rankings Top 100