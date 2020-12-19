College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 16

From Winners and Whiners
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Will Spencer Rattler and #11 Oklahoma avenge their loss to Brock Purdy and #7 Iowa State when the te…
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
The Northwestern Wildcats hope to shake up the entire College Football Playoff scenario by knocking…
Florida State (FSU) vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this NCAA showdown between the Long Beach State Beach and th…
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
We have a game that matters to the Aggies and the Flash prints your winning tickets!…
Washington State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
The Utah Utes and Washington State Cougars wrap up their abbreviated Pac-12 seasons on Saturday….
Air Force vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Army will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning streak when it hosts Air Force on Saturday…
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Can Coastal Carolina continue their unbeaten season by defeating Louisiana for the second straight t…
Missouri vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Will Connor Bazelak and Missouri get back in the win column as they close the regular season against…
Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Can the LSU Tigers conclude their season with a win after stunning Florida last week, or will the Ol…
Clemson vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Can Notre Dame shock the Tigers for a second time this year? Take a peek inside as that is where the…
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the roa…
Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Can the Spartans continue their historic season with an upset win over Boise State in the Mountain W…
UTSA vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
UTSA will be looking for its first-ever bowl victory when it faces SMU in an in-state battle at the…
Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
The Illinois Fighting Illini will be trying to snap their two-game losing streak to Penn State when…
Michigan State vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Which back up quarterback will come through in this game? …
Alabama vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
The Alabama Crimson Tide hope to continue their unbeaten ride to an SEC Championship in Saturday’s c…
Tulsa vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Can the Bearcats earn their first top-25 win of the season in the AAC Championship Game against Tuls…
Stanford vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
We have the Pac-12 and the Flash has your winning ticket!…
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020
Oregon State looks to end the season on a positive note against an Arizona State team coming off a h…
North Texas vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-21-2020
Can the Mountaineers close the year with a victory over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Mond…
UCF vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2020
Will Dillon Gabriel and UCF get the better of Zach Wilson and #18 BYU in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tues…
Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-23-2020
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs hope to close out the season with a confetti party at the Mercedes-Benz…
