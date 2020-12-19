College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 16

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Betting Lines

By December 19, 2020 1:23 am

By |

From Winners and Whiners 

NCAAF Free Predictions

Presented by Winners and Whiners

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Will Spencer Rattler and #11 Oklahoma avenge their loss to Brock Purdy and #7 Iowa State when the te…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

The Northwestern Wildcats hope to shake up the entire College Football Playoff scenario by knocking…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Florida State (FSU) vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Get the latest odds and predictions for this NCAA showdown between the Long Beach State Beach and th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

We have a game that matters to the Aggies and the Flash prints your winning tickets!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Washington State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

The Utah Utes and Washington State Cougars wrap up their abbreviated Pac-12 seasons on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Air Force vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Army will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning streak when it hosts Air Force on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Can Coastal Carolina continue their unbeaten season by defeating Louisiana for the second straight t…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Missouri vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Will Connor Bazelak and Missouri get back in the win column as they close the regular season against…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Can the LSU Tigers conclude their season with a win after stunning Florida last week, or will the Ol…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Clemson vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Can Notre Dame shock the Tigers for a second time this year? Take a peek inside as that is where the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the roa…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Boise State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Can the Spartans continue their historic season with an upset win over Boise State in the Mountain W…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UTSA vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

UTSA will be looking for its first-ever bowl victory when it faces SMU in an in-state battle at the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

The Illinois Fighting Illini will be trying to snap their two-game losing streak to Penn State when…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Michigan State vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Which back up quarterback will come through in this game? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Alabama vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

The Alabama Crimson Tide hope to continue their unbeaten ride to an SEC Championship in Saturday’s c…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Can the Bearcats earn their first top-25 win of the season in the AAC Championship Game against Tuls…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Stanford vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

We have the Pac-12 and the Flash has your winning ticket!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-19-2020

Oregon State looks to end the season on a positive note against an Arizona State team coming off a h…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

North Texas vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-21-2020

Can the Mountaineers close the year with a victory over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Mond…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UCF vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-22-2020

Will Dillon Gabriel and UCF get the better of Zach Wilson and #18 BYU in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tues…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-23-2020

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs hope to close out the season with a confetti party at the Mercedes-Benz…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

