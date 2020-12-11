College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 15

From Winners and Whiners

We’re winding up the college football season, before we get to the championships and bowl games. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including Navy at Army, No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami.

(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)

*Navy travels to West Point for the first time in over 70 years to face Army. The 7-2 Black Knights have been impressive this season, though their only quality win came against Georgia Southern by one point on Nov. 21. That was their last game, but they still have Air Force and the Independence Bowl game to play. For Navy, this is it. They’ve lost four straight games and continue to have issues at quarterback. They’ve played a much tougher schedule and their defense has been outstanding over the last two week. Take the points with Mids and the seven.

*Georgia will not be in the CFP this season, but they are attempting to play on New Year’s Day. They face a feisty Missouri team that has won five of their last six games and should be going bowling. The key for Georgia is quarterback J.T. Daniels, the USC transfer, who has 540 yards and six TDs in wins over Mississippi State (31-24) and South Carolina (45-16). Georgia has taken care of teams this season, but they have not looked dominant as their defense has some holes. The Tigers will take advantage at home and cover the 13 points.

*Miami has quietly won five straight games but they are not playing for a title game. The ACC Championship is set with Notre Dame taking on Clemson once again next week. This game is about defense and whether Miami can hold down a North Carolina team that has pretty averaged over 54 points in their last three wins, but scored just 17 against the Irish on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels are loaded on offense, but their defense has been awful at times. Take the better defense and the ‘Canes giving the three points.

