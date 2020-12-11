College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 15

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 15

Betting Lines

College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 15

By December 11, 2020 2:22 pm

By |

From Winners and Whiners 

We’re winding up the college football season, before we get to the championships and bowl games. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including Navy at Army, No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami.

(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)

*Navy travels to West Point for the first time in over 70 years to face Army. The 7-2 Black Knights have been impressive this season, though their only quality win came against Georgia Southern by one point on Nov. 21. That was their last game, but they still have Air Force and the Independence Bowl game to play. For Navy, this is it. They’ve lost four straight games and continue to have issues at quarterback. They’ve played a much tougher schedule and their defense has been outstanding over the last two week. Take the points with Mids and the seven.

*Georgia will not be in the CFP this season, but they are attempting to play on New Year’s Day. They face a feisty Missouri team that has won five of their last six games and should be going bowling. The key for Georgia is quarterback J.T. Daniels, the USC transfer, who has 540 yards and six TDs in wins over Mississippi State (31-24) and South Carolina (45-16). Georgia has taken care of teams this season, but they have not looked dominant as their defense has some holes. The Tigers will take advantage at home and cover the 13 points.

*Miami has quietly won five straight games but they are not playing for a title game. The ACC Championship is set with Notre Dame taking on Clemson once again next week. This game is about defense and whether Miami can hold down a North Carolina team that has pretty averaged over 54 points in their last three wins, but scored just 17 against the Irish on Nov. 27. The Tar Heels are loaded on offense, but their defense has been awful at times. Take the better defense and the ‘Canes giving the three points. 

NCAAF Free Predictions

Presented by Winners and Whiners  

UTEP vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will North Texas prevail as the road team in their home stadium as they face UTEP in a Conference US…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Charlotte vs. Marshall Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-11-2020

Can the Charlotte 49ers solve Marshall’s stifling defense, or will the Thundering Herd cover this l…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-11-2020

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats hope to avoid a winless season when closing things…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

San Jose State vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-11-2020

Nevada has dominated San Jose State historically. Can the Spartans change their fate and keep their…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Rutgers vs. Maryland Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Maryland, who has played just four games this season, beat and cover against Rutgers at home in…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Western Michigan (WMU) vs. Ball State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will Western Michigan go on the road and come up with a win over Ball State with the MAC West crown…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Miami – OH vs. Bowling Green Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Bowling Green Falcons keep this one close after five ugly losses, or will the Miami Ohio Red…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Northern Illinois (NIU) vs. Eastern Michigan (EMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Eastern Michigan Eagles take this one by at least a touchdown, or will the Northern Illinois…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Cornhuskers take advantage of a shorthanded Minnesota squad at home on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Illinois vs. Northwestern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Fighting Illini close the regular season with a win over a ranked Northwestern team on Satur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Oklahoma get up for a road game against West Virginia with the Big 12 title game clinched?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Houston vs. Memphis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Houston and Memphis conclude their AAC regular seasons on Saturday….
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will rust be a factor when Wake Forest goes on the road to face Louisville?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Georgia vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will JT Daniels jumpstart #9 Georgia as they travel to face #25 Missouri in a SEC East battle on Sat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Alabama vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

The Arkansas Razorbacks will do their best not to get blown out in Saturday’s head-to-head showdown…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Utah vs. Colorado Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-11-2020

We have a Pac-12 matchup to consider for Friday and the Flash has your winning tickets!!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UAB vs. Rice Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will UAB clinch their third straight division crown in Conference USA as they visit Rice on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Akron vs. Buffalo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will Akron build off their first win in over two years as they travel to face Buffalo in a MAC East…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Central Michigan (CMU) vs. Toledo Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Chippewas come out on top on the road against an up-and-down Toledo team on Saturday afterno…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Navy vs. Army Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Throw out the records and play the game. Who has the edge? Army or Navy? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Chanticleers avoid an upset on the road against a Troy team fresh off its first win in more…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Iowa has lost its last five home games against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will be hoping to snap their…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Purdue vs. Indiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

We have a Big Ten matchup and the Hoosiers are 7-0 ATS this season. Can they make it 8-0? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State (Harrisburg) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

A pair of teams that have had disappointing seasons in the Big Ten will finish the regular season on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

North Carolina (UNC) vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

We have the makings of an incredible ACC football game and the Flash has your winning wagers!!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Texas vs. Kansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will #20 Texas close the regular season with a win as they travel to face winless Kansas in Big 12 a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Washington vs. Oregon Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

The favorite is 14-2-1 ATS the last 17 games in this series. Will that trend continue? The answer re…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Duke vs. Florida State (FSU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

We have an ACC matchup between two schools in desperate need of a win and the Flash tells you who th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Tennessee break their six-game slide when they face the winless Vanderbilt squad? The answer lie…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Get the latest odds and predictions for this Sun Belt Conference showdown between the Appalachian St…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Boise State vs. Wyoming Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Boise State beat Wyoming to gain a bid in the MWC championship game?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

LSU vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Florida will be looking to cruise into the SEC Championship game when it faces a struggling LSU team…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Louisiana Tech vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can TCU get up for a non-conference matchup against Louisiana Tech?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Baylor slow down Oklahoma State and score enough points to cover?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Southern California (USC) vs. UCLA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

The Home Teams is 12-5 ATS in the last 17 games in this series. Will that trend continue? The answer…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Auburn vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Will an extra week help Mississippi State protect their home field and upset Auburn?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Virginia Tech Hokies conclude their regular season with a win after four straight defeats, o…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

San Diego State vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

BYU will be looking to bounce back from a devastating loss to Coastal Carolina when it hosts San Die…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can the Lobos pull off another upset victory at home against the Bulldogs on Saturday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Stanford vs. Oregon State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Oregon State has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games. Can it cover again on Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

California vs. Washington State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Can Cal stay focused after their upset of Oregon? The Flash answers that and prints your winning tic…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

UNLV vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-12-2020

Get the latest odds and predictions for this Mountain West Conference showdown between the UNLV Rebe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Fearless Predictions, Features, Week 15

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home