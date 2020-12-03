College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 14

From Winners and Whiners

College football is near the end of the line and it’s incredible that they’ve gotten to this point of the season with so many postponements and cancellations. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech and Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma.

*Indiana takes on Wisconsin without starting QB Michael Penix Jr, who suffered a torn ACL in the Hoosiers’ 27-11 win over Maryland last week. IU will turn to Jack Tuttle, a Utah transfer, who was 5-of-5 for 34 yards in relief of Penix last week. He’s playing a much tougher defense this week in Wisconsin, who is coming off a 17-7 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 21.

It’s been a tough go for the 2-1 Badgers, in terms of just playing game. QB Graham Mertz leads the way with 8TDs and three picks, but they also use true freshman Jalen Berger as a running quarterback (180 yards rushing). Going to take the 14 points here with Indiana, who will just tell Tuttle to manage the game.

*Clemson just waxed Pittsburgh last week 52-17 at home after having not played in three weeks. Trevor Lawrence wasn’t very rusty as he threw for 403 yards with two TDs and no picks. They’ll take on a disappointing Virginia Tech team that has lost three straight. They also faced Pittsburgh (on Nov. 21) and were destroyed 47-14. The Hokies have allowed 30 or more points five times this season. What has happened to their defense under Justin Fuente? Their week off this week won’t really help them against the Tigers. Expect another Clemson blowout and a cover of the 22 points.

*Oklahoma is red-hot, having won five straight games since losing two straight. They have not played in two weeks due to COVID issues. In their last game on Nov. 21, they destroyed rival Oklahoma State 41-14. Baylor beat Kansas State 32-31 and had to come from behind to win the game last week. That snapped a five-game losing streak. But this is a very high line. QB Charlie Brewer should be good enough and will make enough plays to cover this 21-point spread. Take the Bears and the points.

