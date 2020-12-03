College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 14

From Winners and Whiners
College football is near the end of the line and it’s incredible that they’ve gotten to this point of the season with so many postponements and cancellations. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including No. 12 Indiana at No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech and Baylor at No. 11 Oklahoma.
(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*Indiana takes on Wisconsin without starting QB Michael Penix Jr, who suffered a torn ACL in the Hoosiers’ 27-11 win over Maryland last week. IU will turn to Jack Tuttle, a Utah transfer, who was 5-of-5 for 34 yards in relief of Penix last week. He’s playing a much tougher defense this week in Wisconsin, who is coming off a 17-7 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 21.
It’s been a tough go for the 2-1 Badgers, in terms of just playing game. QB Graham Mertz leads the way with 8TDs and three picks, but they also use true freshman Jalen Berger as a running quarterback (180 yards rushing). Going to take the 14 points here with Indiana, who will just tell Tuttle to manage the game.
*Clemson just waxed Pittsburgh last week 52-17 at home after having not played in three weeks. Trevor Lawrence wasn’t very rusty as he threw for 403 yards with two TDs and no picks. They’ll take on a disappointing Virginia Tech team that has lost three straight. They also faced Pittsburgh (on Nov. 21) and were destroyed 47-14. The Hokies have allowed 30 or more points five times this season. What has happened to their defense under Justin Fuente? Their week off this week won’t really help them against the Tigers. Expect another Clemson blowout and a cover of the 22 points.
*Oklahoma is red-hot, having won five straight games since losing two straight. They have not played in two weeks due to COVID issues. In their last game on Nov. 21, they destroyed rival Oklahoma State 41-14. Baylor beat Kansas State 32-31 and had to come from behind to win the game last week. That snapped a five-game losing streak. But this is a very high line. QB Charlie Brewer should be good enough and will make enough plays to cover this 21-point spread. Take the Bears and the points.
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFBN!
Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-3-2020
Can the L.A. Tech Bulldogs take this clash on the road after a long layoff, or will the North Texas…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Air Force vs. Utah State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-3-2020
A reeling Utah State team will face a fundamentally sound Air Force squad on Thursday night. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2020
Can Appalachian State slow down Louisiana’s ground attack and get the win at home?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-4-2020
We have Mountain West football and the Flash has printed your winning tickets for you!!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
We have the ACC to consider for Saturday afternoon and the Flash has your winners selected for you!!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Sarah Fuller made history last week and the Flash wonders if she can make more history against Georg…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boston College vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Virginia has gone over the total in 12 of its last 14 games. Will it go over again on Saturday after…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
South Carolina has not covered the spread in any of its last five games. Can the Gamecocks break out…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Liberty Flames on the road or the C…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ball State vs. Central Michigan (CMU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Ball State will be hoping to set up a showdown with Western Michigan to end the season when it trave…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Rice vs. Marshall Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Rice Owls on the road or the Marsha…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
The Tennessee Volunteers could give meaning to another disappointing season by upending the No. 6-ra…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Toledo vs. Northern Illinois (NIU) Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Will Northern Illinois finally gain their first win against Toledo?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tulsa vs. Navy Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can Navy found a quarterback who can run the option to upset Tulsa?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
We have two high-scoring offenses and the Flash wonders how each defense will respond? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon State vs. Utah Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can host Utah use grating run defense to ruin Oregon State’s impressive two-game win streak Saturday…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado vs. Arizona Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Colorado Buffaloes on the road or t…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCLA vs. Arizona State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
They play to win the game? How about just play? Arizona State will attempt to finally get on the fie…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Troy vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can South Alabama end their regular season with a win against rival Troy?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Stanford vs. Washington Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can Stanford make waves in Seattle against No. 22 Washington or will the Huskies be too tough?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Fresno State vs. Nevada Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the Bulldogs stay sharp versus the Wolf Pack in their first football game in nearly a month?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oregon vs. California Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the Bears pull off the upset at home against a ranked Oregon team on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the Warhawks keep up with Arkansas State’s high-powered offense on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Oklahoma State vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the Cowboys finish the season strong with a road victory against TCU on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can Iowa State close out the regular season strong with a victory at home against West Virginia on S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Will Kansas show some fight on the road against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas vs. Kansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this Big 12 showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Kan…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this SEC showdown between the Texas A&M Aggies and the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Baylor vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the #13 Oklahoma Sooners cover this large spread at home, or will the Baylor Bears’ defense keep…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Houston vs. SMU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this American Athletic Conference battle between the Houston…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Bowling Green vs. Akron Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
The Bowling Green Falcons and Akron Zips will be trying to pick up their first win of the season whe…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida Atlantic (FAU) vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Florida Atlantic Owls on the road o…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Colorado State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the San Diego State Aztecs’ stifling defense lead to a double-digit home win, or will the Colora…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
The Virginia Tech Hokies will be praying for an early Christmas miracle when trying to unseat the No…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Miami – FL vs. Duke Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can Duke put up a fight against the Hurricanes without much preparation on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
San Jose State vs. Hawaii Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
San Jose State was supposed to host Hawaii this weekend, but it will travel to face the Rainbow Warr…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Wyoming vs. New Mexico Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 12-5-2020
Can the New Mexico Lobos stay competitive in this MWC battle, or will the Wyoming Cowboys register a…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com