College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 15

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

By December 10, 2020 7:00 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 15 highlighted by Arizona State at Arizona, LSU at Florida, USC at UCLA

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Thursday, December 10

Pitt at Georgia Tech

7:00 ESPN3
Line: Pitt -7, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Pitt*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Pitt
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Georgia Tech
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pitt
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Pitt*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Pitt*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Pitt
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pitt
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Pitt*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Pitt
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Pitt
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Pitt
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Pitt
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Pitt
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

6:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -8.5, o/u: 42.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: FAU
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: FAU
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: FAU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: FAU
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: FAU
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: FAU
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: FAU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: FAU
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: FAU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: FAU*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: FAU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: FAU*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: FAU
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: So Miss
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: So Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: FAU

