College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 15

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 15 highlighted by Arizona State at Arizona, LSU at Florida, USC at UCLA

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 15 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Thursday, December 10

7:00 ESPN3

Line: Pitt -7, o/u: 53.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Pitt*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Pitt

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Georgia Tech

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pitt

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Pitt*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Pitt*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Pitt

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pitt

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Pitt*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Pitt

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Pitt

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Pitt

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Pitt

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Pitt

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt

6:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Florida Atlantic -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: FAU

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: FAU

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: FAU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: FAU

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: FAU

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: FAU

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: FAU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: FAU

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: FAU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: FAU*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: FAU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: FAU*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: FAU

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: So Miss

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: So Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: FAU

