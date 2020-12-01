College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 14

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 14 highlighted by Texas A&M at Auburn, Ohio State at Michigan State, and Alabama at LSU.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 13 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Thursday, December 3

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 66.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: La Tech

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: La Tech

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: La Tech

Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Texas

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: La Tech

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: La Tech

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: La Tech

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: La Tech

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: North Texas

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: La Tech

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: North Texas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: La Tech

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: La Tech

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: La Tech

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: La Tech

La Tech at N Texas | Air Force at Utah St

ULL at App St | Boise St at UNLV

Clemson at Va Tech | Vandy at UGA

Liberty at CCU | Maryland at Michigan

Ohio St at MSU | Baylor at OU

Syracuse at ND | IU at Wisconsin

Florida at Tenn | TA&M at Auburn

Texas at K-State | Bama at LSU

Wyoming at New Mex | Wash St at USC

Experts Picks So Far

NEXT: Air Force at Utah State, Louisiana Tech at Appalachian State