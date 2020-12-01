College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 14

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 14 highlighted by Texas A&M at Auburn, Ohio State at Michigan State, and Alabama at LSU.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– Week 13 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Thursday, December 3
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 66.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: La Tech
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: La Tech
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: La Tech
Pete Fiutak, CFN: North Texas
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: La Tech
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: La Tech
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: La Tech
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: La Tech
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: North Texas
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: La Tech
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: North Texas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: La Tech
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: La Tech
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: La Tech
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: La Tech
