College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week highlighted by Alabama vs. Florida, Clemson vs. Notre Dame, and Ohio State vs. Northwestern

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Championship Week Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

Friday, December 18

4:00 BTN

Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 55

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Rutgers

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Nebraska*

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rutgers

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nebraska

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Nebraska

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Nebraska

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Rutgers

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nebraska

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Rutgers

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Nebraska

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rutgers

CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Conference USA Championship

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Marshall -5.5, o/u: 42

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Marshall

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Marshall

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: UAB

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Marshall

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Marshall

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Marshall

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Marshall

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Marshall

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Marshall

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB

CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall

