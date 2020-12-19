College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week highlighted by Alabama vs. Florida, Clemson vs. Notre Dame, and Ohio State vs. Northwestern
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Championship Week Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Friday, December 18
Nebraska at Rutgers
4:00 BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 55
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Rutgers
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Nebraska*
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rutgers
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nebraska
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Nebraska
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Nebraska
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Rutgers
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nebraska
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Rutgers
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Nebraska
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*
Conference USA Championship
UAB at Marshall
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -5.5, o/u: 42
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Marshall
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Marshall
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: UAB
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Marshall
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Marshall
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Marshall
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Marshall
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Marshall
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB
CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall
