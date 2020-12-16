College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Championship Week

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By December 15, 2020 10:36 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Championship Week highlighted by Alabama vs. Florida, Clemson vs. Notre Dame, and Ohio State vs. Northwestern

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Championship Week Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Friday, December 18

Nebraska at Rutgers

4:00 BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Nebraska*
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rutgers
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nebraska
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Nebraska
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Nebraska
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Rutgers
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nebraska
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Rutgers
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nebraska*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Nebraska*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Nebraska
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rutgers
CONSENSUS PICK: Nebraska*

Conference USA Championship

UAB at Marshall

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -5.5, o/u: 42
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Marshall
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Marshall
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: UAB
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Marshall
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Marshall
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Marshall
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Marshall
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Marshall
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Marshall*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Marshall
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Marshall
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB
CONSENSUS PICK: Marshall

MAC Champ: Ball St vs Buffalo
Pac-12 Champ: Oregon at USC
Big Ten Champ: NW vs Ohio St
Big 12 Champ: OU at Iowa St
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Sun Belt Champ: ULL at CCU
ACC Champ: ND vs Clemson
Minnesota at Wisconsin
MW Champ: Boise St vs SJSU
SEC Champ: Bama vs Florida
AAC Champ: Tulsa at Cin
Stan at UCLA | ASU at Oregon St
Results So Far

NEXT: MAC Championship: Ball State vs Buffalo, Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at USC

