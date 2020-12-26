College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

By CollegeFootballNews.com | December 26, 2020 12:01 am

College football expert picks, predictions for all the bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Cure | LendingTree

SEVPRO FR | Cheez-It | Alamo

Duke’s Mayo | Music City

Cotton | Armed Forces | Arizona

Liberty | Texas | Peach | Citrus

Gator | Outback | Fiesta | Orange

CFP Rose | Sugar

Monday, December 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

3:30 ESPN

Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 64.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: App State

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: App State

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: App State

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: App State*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: App State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: App State

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: App State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: App State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: App State*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: App State*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: App State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: App State

Tuesday, December 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

3:30 ESPN

Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 56

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tulane

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulane

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nevada

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tulane

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tulane

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tulane

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nevada

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Tulane

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tulane

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nevada

CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane

Cure | LendingTree

SEVPRO FR | Cheez-It | Alamo

Duke’s Mayo | Music City

Cotton | Armed Forces | Arizona

Liberty | Texas | Peach | Citrus

Gator | Outback | Fiesta | Orange

CFP Rose | Sugar

CFP NC | Bowl Pick Results

NEXT: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl