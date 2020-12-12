Coastal Carolina vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Troy prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina (10-0) vs Troy (5-5) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

There’s no time to let up now.

With the win over BYU, there’s a real, live chance to get the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl spot if Cincinnati loses.

The Chanticleers continue to be brilliant defensively, the defensive front bothered the Cougar backfield throughout last week, and the team came away with a great win in one of the best games of the season.

The offense continues to find ways of getting guys in space for a whole lot of big plays and yet is still able to maintain control of the clock and tempo.

Troy doesn’t keep the ball long enough – it’s going to lose the time of possession battle by close to ten minutes – and the Chanticleers don’t turn over the ball. There won’t be any easy points for the inconsistent Trojan attack.

But …

Why Troy Will Win

Just how much of a letdown will there be? The Chanticleers just had all of the national attention and came up with that huge win, and next week there’s the Sun Belt Championship against Louisiana.

And now they’re on ESPN+ in an afternoon game that will be brushed aside by most of America.

Troy has enough of an offense to give Coastal Carolina a big problem if everything works right. The passing game has the ability to crank up 300 yards – it’s been done against Coastal Carolina by Arkansas State – with QB Gunnar Watson coming off a brilliant performance against South Alabama, completing 83% of his passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Troy is great on third downs, its O line is just good enough to hold up against the Coastal Carolina defensive front, and the team really does have a puncher’s chance if the attack can push past 400 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina is the best team in the Sun Belt by far, but Troy is just good enough to make this interesting.

The problem is a power outage over the last month. The Trojans have been able to get by the mediocre, but the best win was against an Arkansas State team that’s just okay – to be nice.

Coastal Carolina is going to keep it all going, but it’ll take a little bit. It won’t be a razor-sharp performance, but it’ll pull away in the second half after a good first 30 minutes.

Coastal Carolina vs Troy Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 38, Troy 16

Coastal Carolina -13.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

