Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana: Sun Belt Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana: Sun Belt Championship prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Louisiana: Sun Belt Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN

Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs Louisiana (9-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Sun Belt Championship

– Can Coastal Carolina somehow move up into a New Year’s Six bowl game? It’s 12th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings despite having more wins and a better resumé than No. 9 Cincinnati. If the Bearcats struggle in the American Athletic Conference championship against Tulsa – or lose – and the Chanticleers rock the Ragin’ Cajuns, there could be a shot at one of the high-profile bowl games, likely against an SEC team.

– Can Louisiana finally get the respect it deserves? Totally lost in all the rankings is how the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Iowa State 31-14 in Ames to start the season – they should be ranked ahead of the sixth-ranked Cyclones, and they’re 19th. This is the chance not only to get revenge for the only loss of the year, but to finally get over the Sun Belt title hump after losing the last two years against Appalachian State.

– The first game was fantastic. Coastal Carolina came up with a walk-off 40-yard field goal in the 30-27 win. Neither team was ever up by more than a score, Coastal Carolina outgained Louisiana by one yard, and it was a wildly entertaining, even game that could’ve gone either way. This year, more than ever before, being the Sun Belt Champion means something.

Technically – after the Sun Belt went 3-0 against the Big 12 – the Sun Belt champion will have done more than the Big 12 champion.

Why Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

