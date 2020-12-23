Coastal Carolina vs Liberty: FBC Mortgage Cure Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Liberty: Cure Bowl prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Liberty: Cure Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando. FL

Network: ESPN

Coastal Carolina (11-0) vs Liberty (9-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Cure Bowl

– Be super-ticked if this isn’t among the best bowl games of the entire season. Liberty beat two ACC teams and would’ve made it a third if not for a late blocked kick against NC State. The team is the real deal, and so is a Coastal Carolina team that deserved to finish higher than 12th in the final College Football Playoff poll. Both of these teams were hoping for something bigger than this, but facing each other will be enough of a test.

– The Liberty offense is all but unstoppable when it gets going. Former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis is a total yardage machine, former FCS star Joshua Mack leads a loaded group of backs, and the offense keeps on coming with big play after big play. It’s a fun team with a fun style, but …

– No one is more interesting than a Coastal Carolina team with a great energy, an offense that no one can quite seem to figure out – it’s brilliant at getting the key guys in space on the outside – and a defensive front that’s as active and productive as any in college football. Especially considering its win over a BYU that destroyed UCF in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. a win will almost certain’y mean a top ten finish.

Why Coastal Carolina, Liberty Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

