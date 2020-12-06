Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 14 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?
Others Receiving Votes:Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Wisconsin Badgers 2-2 (19) 124
24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR) 154
23. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR) 161
22. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR) 178
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25) 185
20. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR) 379
19. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22) 394
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24) 396
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (21) 500
16. BYU Cougars 8-1 (8) 598
15. USC Trojans 3-0 (16) 615
14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (17) 683
13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (14) 838
12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13) 860
