Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 14

Where do all the top teams rank in Week 14 of the Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Others Receiving Votes:Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Wisconsin Badgers 2-2 (19) 124

24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (NR) 154

23. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR) 161

22. Colorado Buffaloes 4-0 (NR) 178

21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25) 185

20. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR) 379

19. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22) 394

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24) 396

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (21) 500

16. BYU Cougars 8-1 (8) 598

15. USC Trojans 3-0 (16) 615

14. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (17) 683

13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (14) 838

12. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13) 860

– College Football Scoreboard, Week 14

11. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (12) 958

10. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (10) 987

9. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (11) 1000

8. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (9) 1050

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7) 1172

6. Florida Gators 8-1 (5) 1258

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (6) 1266

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4) 1387

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3) 1395

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2) 1479 (2 1st place votes)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1) 1547 (59 1st place votes)

W&W Today's Games Ad, 300x250 for CFBN - v1.1.2