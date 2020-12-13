Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 15

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 13, 2020 1:00 am
What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 15 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 15 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR)
24. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR)
23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24)
22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23)
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21)
20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (19)
– College Football Scoreboard, Week 15
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (8)
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18)
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17)
16. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20)
15. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16)
14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14)
13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13)
12. USC Trojans 4-0 (15)
11. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (12)
10. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (11)
9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10)
8. Florida Gators 8-2 (6)
7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (9)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)
3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1)
2020 coaches poll, Coaches Poll, Coaches Poll Rankings, Coaches Poll Top 25, Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings, coaches poll week 15, College Football Rankings, Top 25 coaches poll, USA Today Coaches Poll, USA Today Coaches Poll Rankings, CFN, Coaches Poll, Features, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 15
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email