Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 15

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 15 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 15 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (NR)

24. San Jose State Spartans 6-0 (NR)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (24)

22. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (23)

21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21)

20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (19)

– College Football Scoreboard, Week 15

19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (8)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (18)

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (17)

16. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (20)

15. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16)

14. Northwestern Wildcats 6-1 (14)

13. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (13)

12. USC Trojans 4-0 (15)

11. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (12)

10. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (11)

9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (10)

8. Florida Gators 8-2 (6)

7. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (9)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1)