Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 14

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 14 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 14 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)

24. Missouri Tigers 5-3 (NR)

23. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-1 (15)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR)

21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25)

20. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24)

19. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22)

18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (21)

17. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (17)

16. BYU Cougars 8-1 (8)

15. USC Trojans 3-0 (16)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (14)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13)

– College Football Scoreboard, Week 14

12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-2 (12)

11. Georgia Bulldogs 6-2 (10)

10. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (11)

8. Miami Hurricanes 8-1 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Texas A&M Aggies 7-1 (6)

5. Florida Gators 8-1 (5)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers 9-1 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-0 (1)