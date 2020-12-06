Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 14

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 14 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 14 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)
24. Missouri Tigers 5-3 (NR)
23. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-1 (15)
22. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-3 (NR)
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (25)
20. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 (24)
19. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-1 (22)
18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (21)
17. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (17)
16. BYU Cougars 8-1 (8)
15. USC Trojans 3-0 (16)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 10-0 (14)
13. Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 (13)
