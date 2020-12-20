Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Regular Season Final

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the regular season? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 15 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)

24. USC Trojans 4-1 (13)

23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (23)

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (22)

21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21)

20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20)

19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19)

18. Northwestern Wildcats 6-2 (14)

17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (18)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17)

15. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25)

14. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (15)

12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-3 (8)

11. Florida Gators 8-3 (11)

10. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (12)

9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (9)

8. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (7)

7. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (10)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 8-1 (5)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (2)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (4)

2. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (3)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1)