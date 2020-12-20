Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Regular Season Final

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
December 20, 2020 2:14 am
What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the regular season? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 15 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Texas Longhorns 6-3 (24)
24. USC Trojans 4-1 (13)
23. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (23)
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 (22)
21. Liberty Flames 9-1 (21)
20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 6-2 (20)
19. Miami Hurricanes 8-2 (19)
18. Northwestern Wildcats 6-2 (14)
17. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (18)
16. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (17)
15. San Jose State Spartans 7-0 (25)
14. BYU Cougars 9-1 (16)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-3 (15)
12. Iowa State Cyclones 8-3 (8)
11. Florida Gators 8-3 (11)
10. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-0 (12)
9. Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 (9)
8. Indiana Hoosiers 6-1 (7)
7. Oklahoma Sooners 8-2 (10)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 (6)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 8-1 (5)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (2)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (4)
2. Clemson Tigers 10-1 (3)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-0 (1)
