Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (8-3) vs Tennessee Titans (8-3) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Tennessee might have Mr. Henry, but Cleveland has the better running game. The 1-2 punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt keep on cranking, hitting Jacksonville with 252 rushing yards as the Browns are on a three-game winning streak.

Can Cleveland slow down Derrick Henry? The run defense got beaten up for 209 yards against Las Vegas a few weeks ago, and James Robinson and company ran well last week in the win over Jacksonville, but the run defense has held up well up front so far.

Run well, hold up against Henry, and keep throwing against a Titan D that’s allowed a whopping 23 touchdown passes.

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

The Tennessee offensive balance is fantastic – it helps when you have No. 22 running all over everyone.

Henry was the story against Indianapolis last week, but the offense came up with 220 passing yards to go along with the 229 though the air. Henry has been unstoppable, Ryan Tannehill has been terrific, and there aren’t any giveaways with just one turnover in the last four games and just five on the year.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Duh, everyone is going to start him, but is he due for a clunker? He ran for over 100 yards in the last three games and in four of the last five, he powered for three touchdowns against Tennessee, and he has managed multiple touchdown runs four times. Cleveland’s run defense, though, is the ninth-best in the NFL.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is rolling with confidence coming off one of the nastiest performances of the year against the Colts and their great defense, and they’ll keep it all going against the Browns.

Cleveland is playing well, but it helped to go against Houston, Philadelphia and Jacksonville in the last three games. The Brown running game will be good, and Henry will be slowed down, but the Titans will grind out a tough win.

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Cleveland 20

Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

