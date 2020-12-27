Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (10-4) vs New York Jets (1-13) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The Jet run defense has been a bit leaky lately, but more than anything else, the offense isn’t working.

There might have been a win over the Rams last week, but the Jets still aren’t coming up with enough first downs – they’re last in the NFL – they don’t have enough of a passing game to matter – they’ve only hit 200 yards twice – and scoring has been tough.

With the receiving corps hit by an outbreak of COVID, it’ll be about running and running some more.

Why New York Jets Will Win

So what did the Jets do that was so right in the win over the Rams and the should’ve-won loss to the Raiders? The offense kept pressing against Las Vegas, and last week the defense got off the field.

Los Angeles only converted 2-of-11 third down chances, the Jets controlled the ball for over 34 minutes, and they didn’t turn the ball over. New York right not have an offense, but it’s doing just about everything else just okay enough to be competitive.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland

You might like a big blowup game, but for now, being consistent is good enough. He has at least one rushing touchdown in each of the last four games and last week’s 50-yard effort against the Giants was only his second all year – when healthy – under 80. The Rams might have struggled last week overall against the Jets, but they averaged six yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

The Browns still have a shot at winning the division with a date against Pittsburgh next week to close out the regular season. The Jets haven’t been bad, and the defense will keep this from getting ugly, but the offense isn’t going to do enough with the Brown pass rush taking over early on.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, New York 17

Cleveland -9.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

