Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: NBC

Cleveland Browns (9-4) vs New York Giants (5-8) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Giant running game continues to be strong.

It’s not dominant, and it’s not going to take over a game, but it’s good enough to at least control the tempo and the clock a little bit. New York was held down by Arizona last week, but it ran for 100 yards or more over the last seven games, and the Browns can be run on.

There’s no Lamar Jackson under center for the Giants, but Baltimore ran for 231 yards last week in Cleveland against a D that allowed 100 yards or more in five of the last seven games. But …

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Colt McCoy was fine in the win over Seattle, but Daniel Jones is the New York quarterback and he’s hurt.

The Browns have been amazing all the way around offensively with Baker Mayfield going off against Tennessee and Baltimore, and with the great ground game continuing to balance things out.

The Giants aren’t bad defensively, but they’ve been hit hard through the air over the last several weeks – and gave up 159 yards on the ground to Arizona last week – so …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland

The guy is on. He has thrown eight touchdown passes and close to 1,000 yards over his last three games, and he even ran in a score against Baltimore. All this came after he was a fantasy non-play, failing to throw a touchdown pass in four straight games. The Giants don’t give up a ton of plays down the field, but Mayfield should throw multiple touchdown passes for a fourth straight game.

What’s Going To Happen

The Browns are going to keep on rolling.

Colt McCoy might be a serviceable backup, but the Brown pass rush is going to be an issue, and the balanced offense will take over as the game goes on. The Cleveland running game isn’t slowing down, the Mayfield has been unstoppable, and this all continues as the Browns look to solidify a playoff spot.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Cleveland 24, New York Giants 17

Cleveland -6.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

