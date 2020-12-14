Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: ESPN

Cleveland Browns (9-3) vs Baltimore Ravens (6-5) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The Browns are red hot on this four-game winning streak with an offense that is getting stronger and sharper. The good outbursts came against the bad teams earlier in the year, but the massive passing day from Baker Mayfield against Tennessee took things to another level. Now teams have to worry about more than just the running game.

The Ravens don’t have that passing attack. They’re last in the NFL in passing yards – partly because they’re last in attempts – giving the mediocre Brown secondary a bit of a break. But …

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

The team that runs better should win this. Baltimore does it a little bit better.

Baltimore doesn’t have a killer run defense, but it’s not getting gouged. On the other side, the ground game is coming off a 294-yard day against Dallas and leads the NFL with well over 2,000 yards.

Las Vegas was able to run for 200 yards, and it beat the Browns. Pittsburgh was effective running – shocker – the first time around and won, and in the season-opener, the Ravens ran for 111 yards and got a decent passing day out of Lamar Jackson in the easy win.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore

When is it all going to kick in? The ground game for both teams will take center stage, but can the Ravens finally get their passing attack working? The Browns have a shaky pass defense and give up way too many touchdowns through the air, and that’s where Brown comes in. He had his only 100-yard day of the season in the opener against Cleveland, but he caught a touchdown pass in each of his last two games.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a different Cleveland team than the one that got dropped 38-6 in the season-opener. The pass rush is still strong, the takeaways are coming, and there’s far more balance than what Baltimore is bringing. Both running games will work well, but the Browns are rolling, and the Ravens aren’t.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Line

Cleveland 23, Baltimore 20

Baltimore -3, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

