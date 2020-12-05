Clemson vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Virginia Tech prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ABC

Clemson (8-1) vs Virginia Tech (4-5) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

The program appears to have its swagger back.

DJ Uiagalelei was fantastic when he filled in for Trevor Lawrence, but last week the team rolled again in the 52-17 win over Pitt. Maybe it was having No. 16 back, maybe it was because the team was salty after not playing Florida State, or maybe this is just when the program is doing its annual shift into fourth gear.

To stop Virginia Tech is to stop the running game. The Hokies are 4-0 when running for more than 260 yards, and 0-5 when running for that many or fewer. Clemson hasn’t allowed more than 260 rushing yards since the beginning of October 2016 against Louisville.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Clemson running game isn’t working.

The team is still fantastic, and the passing game hasn’t have any issues, but the Tigers can’t get Travis Etienne going on the ground and haven’t hit the 200-yard mark against anyone but Miami.

Notre Dame stuffed Etienne, and the ground attack hasn’t hit 150 yards in any of the last four games. The Virginia Tech run defense isn’t anything special, but the pass rush is among the best in the nation. With time off to prepare, the defense should be as ready as possible for a big performance.

What’s Going To Happen

No, it’s not as simple as Clemson just beating Pitt by 35 and Virginia Tech losing its last game to the Panthers by 33.

Watch out.

This is a very, very dangerous Virginia Tech team with the parts to get hot and do something interesting from out of the blue. It’s struggling, but don’t be totally shocked if all of a sudden the team finds its fastball.

At least for a little bit.

Clemson will get that passing game going, it’ll roll for well over 350 yards, and the defense will overcome a strong day from the Hokie ground game to roll on into the ACC Championship.

Clemson vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Clemson 44, Virginia Tech 20

Clemson -22, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

