Cincinnati vs Tulsa: AAC Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane: AAC Championship prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Tulsa: AAC Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ABC

Cincinnati (8-0) vs Tulsa (6-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The AAC Championship

– Is it remotely possible? Could Cincinnati get into the College Football Playoff? With the No. 9 ranking in the latest round of the College Football Playoff top 25, the committee couldn’t have put out a bigger “NOT INTERESTED” sign.

However, that’s partly because the Bearcats haven’t played since November 21st. If they come out and destroy Tulsa, and if Clemson loses badly to Notre Dame, and if Ohio State gets shocked by Northwestern, there might be a groundswell of support to get the Group of Five team into that fourth spot. It’s style points time to the nth degree for UC, but …

– Tulsa has had a wonderful season and is the real deal. It’s lone loss came to Oklahoma State in the opener – a 16-7 fight that was even closer than that – and then came the run of six straight wins including thrillers over UCF, East Carolina, SMU and Tulane to get shot at the program’s first American Athletic Conference title and third FBS conference championship after taking the 2005 and 2012 Conference USA titles.

– How much do you like defense? Cincinnati has an offense, but after three straight wild shootouts in the AAC Championship, get ready for what might be the polar opposite. It’s going to have to battle with the SEC Championship, a slew of other college games, and the Panthers vs. the Packers. This might be the closest fight of the bunch.

Why Cincinnati, Tulsa Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

