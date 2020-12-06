Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: CBS

Network: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) vs Miami Dolphins (7-4) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Bengals has to slow down the game and take advantage of every scoring opportunity.

There’s no Miami running game to worry about – the lousy Cincinnati run defense will get a bit of a break. As long as the secondary can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick – if Tua Tagovailoa can’t go – from getting into a groove and jump on the interception opportunities that will be there – he’ll give the Bengals a few key chances – they can slow down an offense that hasn’t done a whole lot over the last few weeks.

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win

The Cincinnati offense isn’t going to do much of anything.

With Joe Mixon injured, there’s no running game over the last few games, the passing attack went nowhere with no Joe Burrow last week, and the turnovers have been a killer with two or more in four of the last five games.

The Dolphins have allowed the second-fewest touchdown passes this year, Fitzpatrick and the passing game should be efficient against a shaky secondary, and as long as there aren’t a lot of giveaways, this can be a methodical win – Cincinnati will struggle to get 300 yards of total offense.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami

There aren’t a ton of targets his way, but they’re steady, and he’s got a better rapport with Ryan Fitzpatrick – however, Tagovailoa is active. He caught two touchdown passes earlier in the year, and last week, he made just two grabs for 35 yards with a touchdown. Gesicki is a sneaky-good low-end play for a team without goal line running back to rely on.

What’s Going To Happen

The Miami defense will own this.

Cincinnati simply doesn’t have the offensive pop, it’ll be a struggle to get to 200 yards, and the Dolphins will come up with a conservative game with a few early scores to put this away relatively quickly.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins Prediction, Line

Miami 27, Cincinnati 16

Miami -10.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

