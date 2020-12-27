Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Chicago Bears (7-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

It’s Mike Glennon vs. his old team. Oh, it’s on.

The Jaguars have faltered lately with two straight blowout losses, but in general the running game is solid and Glennon really wasn’t that bad when he got his chances for a few games.

Chicago might be playing better, but the downfield passing game has struggled and there are way too many empty drives. This is still a Bear team that needs everything to go right.

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

The running game continues to work. The team that use didn’t want to get the ground attack going for way too long a stretch during the year – failing to hit 100 yards in seven straight games – has been amazing on the ground getting better in each of the last five games yardage-wise.

Jacksonville’s defense has been a disaster against the run over the last several games, allowing 145 yards or more in each of the last four and over 200 to Cleveland and Tennessee.

The Bears aren’t going to get cute. Run, don’t take chances, and keep handing it off to …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB David Montgomery, Chicago

The idea of starting a Chicago running back in your fantasy playoffs would’ve been unthinkable a few weeks ago, but Montgomery is a must-play this week against this Jaguar D. He has five touchdowns in his last three games and over 100 yards in three of his last four. Now he’s going against the NFL’s third-worst run D.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago is still pushing for a playoff spot, but after Arizona lost to San Francisco, it has a real shot now as long as it wins this and then gets by Green Bay next week. Part One won’t be too much of an issue against a Jacksonville team that has Trevor Lawrence RIGHT THERE with just two more losses.

The Bears aren’t going to – and least they had better not – lose to Mike Glennon.

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Chicago 30, Jacksovnille 17

Chicago -7.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

