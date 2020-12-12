Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS

Chicago Bears (5-7) vs Houston Texans (4-8) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

The offense kept on rolling even without Will Fuller.

Deshaun Watson was Deshaun Watson in the tough loss to Indianapolis, the rest of the receivers were able to get the job done to keep things moving, and the passing game should be good enough to roll against an overrated Chicago defense that just gave up 400 yards to Matthew Stafford and Detroit.

This is a dead Bear team walking. It’s on a six-game losing streak, there’s a house cleaning coming, and …

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

Everything is in place for Chicago to pull this off.

This is a one-dimensional Texan team with no running game whatsoever, the weather isn’t going to be anything nice, and the Bear running game is actually working.

David Montgomery and the ground attack have come up with two of their best games since the opening few weeks of the season, and the Texans can’t stop the run. As long as the score is kept low, there’s a shot here.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Keke Coutee, Houston

He’s not Will Fuller, but he was able to help pick up the slack last week with eight catches for 141 yards. He only caught 38 yards worth of passes over his three other appearances, and he’s a bit banged up, but he’s more than good enough to be a fantasy starter as a key option on a pass-only attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Oh great … Chicago fans get it rubbed in their faces that the team didn’t even meet with that guy on the other side of the field before the 2017 NFL Draft because it was so set on drafting Mitchell Trubisky.

It’s going to be cold, but the rain/sleet of Saturday in Chicago is supposed to be gone. The Bear D will swarm all over Watson, but the midrange passing game will be enough to get out with a good win as the Texans win their third game in four weeks.

Chicago Bears vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Houston 27, Chicago 23

Houston -2, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

