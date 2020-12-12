Central Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Toledo prediction and game preview.

Central Michigan vs Toledo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

Network: ESPN3

Central Michigan (3-2) vs Toledo (3-2) Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

This is a flawed team that has a whole lot of issues with its game, but when the offense is rolling, it can hang with anyone in the MAC.

It’s not good at grinding out drives – more on that in a moment – but it’s balanced enough to be able to run at will when the O line gets into a lather.

The Chippewas have run for 1,112 yards and thrown for 1,049 – the balance is there, but …

Why Toledo Will Win

Central Michigan might not be able to keep the offense moving.

The Chippewas might have a strong O that can put up points, but they can’t move the chains. They’re only clicking on 30% of their third down chances which is part of the reason why they have a problem in the time of possession battle.

Toledo leads the MAC in time of possession – keeping it for over 34 minutes a game – and dominates defensively on third downs. It’s great against the run, forces a ton of third-and-long situations, and only allows teams to convert 29% of the time.

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo is so maddening.

Buffalo is the best team in the MAC, but the Rockets are right there, and yet they couldn’t run a lick against Ball State when they needed to, and they couldn’t come through against Western Michigan in a 41-38 shootout.

If all the parts are clicking like they should be, Toledo should have this no problem – the matchup is there to roll. But the Rockets have had a habit of underwhelming. This won’t be easy, but it’ll be a win.

Central Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 41, Central Michigan 27

Toledo -11, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

