Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: CBS

Carolina Panthers (4-8) vs Denver Broncos (4-8) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

The Broncos have lost their offensive pop.

Throw out the game with no quarterback against New Orleans, but the offense wasn’t working before that and it sputtered against Kansas City last week. Carolina might have its issues offensively, but the defense has been consistent at forcing takeaways.

Denver gives up lots and lots and lots of turnovers with a league-high 28 including two or more in the last four games. As long as the D keeps holding up against the run, the mistakes from the Broncos will come.

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Carolina’s passing game has been hit-or-miss throughout the rough run of six losses in the last seven games.

Denver has a pass rush, the secondary isn’t bad at giving up big plays – there aren’t a lot of them – and overall, the defense is good enough to keep this from ever getting out of hand.

If the defense can just come up with a few takeaways – that’s been a problem with just two in the last four games – the offense could use the break. This won’t be a shootout – Denver just needs to do a little more offensively.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina

With the Carolina passing game having enough moments to be dangerous, it’s up to Teddy Bridgewater to find Anderson more. He was targeted 13 times against Kansas City, didn’t get much his way, and then hit Minnesota for 94 yards and his second touchdown of the year. He’s all or nothing – in the fantasy playoff, take the chance, and if hits one home run, he has done his job.

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina is coming off a desperately needed week off. It’s not enough to get Christian McCaffrey back, but the team that seemed to hit a wall should be much fresher at home against a Denver team that’s been through the ringer over the last several games. This isn’t going to be a high-scoring shootout, but Carolina’s O is a bit better equipped.

Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Carolina 24, Denver 20

Carolina -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

