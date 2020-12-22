BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl prediction and game preview.

BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 22

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: ESPN

BYU (10-1) vs UCF (6-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

– At least in terms of branding, this has the best shot at being the strongest bowl until well after Christmas. UCF isn’t the UCF of past seasons, but it’s still a dangerous team with the second-best passing offense in college football. BYU might have lost a thriller to Coastal Carolina, but it’s been dominant throughout the rest of the season, has a first round NFL quarterback in Zach Wilson, and it needs this to prove that, yeah, it really was that good.

– UCF was spoiled with back-to-back New Year’s Six seasons, but it was still able to roll Marshall – who had never lost a bowl under head coach Doc Holliday – in last year’s Gasparilla, and this bowl season a win would do wonders going into the offseason. The team had to deal with a slew of opt-outs, but it still made it through the slate clean. The three losses? Tulsa, Cincinnati, and a 50-49 shootout at Memphis.

In a relatively down year, UCF lost three games each by eight points or fewer. The last time the Knights lost by more than eight points was December 17, 2016 in a 31-13 loss to Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl.

– It was all but over. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake followed up a 4-9 season with a mediocre 7-6 run in 2018, and then his Cougars started out 2-4 last year. He was done, that was it, and then … a five-game winning streak changed everything.

The season ended with two losses, but the returning team was loaded, it came out with a total destruction of Navy, and had one last Wilson pass been able get stretched out into the end zone against Coastal Carolina, it would be in a New Year’s Six game. This would easily be the strongest win of the season.

Why BYU, UCF Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

