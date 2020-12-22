BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl prediction and game preview.

BYU vs UCF: RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 22
Game Time: 7:00 pm
Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Network: ESPN

BYU (10-1) vs UCF (6-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

At least in terms of branding, this has the best shot at being the strongest bowl until well after Christmas. UCF isn’t the UCF of past seasons, but it’s still a dangerous team with the second-best passing offense in college football. BYU might have lost a thriller to Coastal Carolina, but it’s been dominant throughout the rest of the season, has a first round NFL quarterback in Zach Wilson, and it needs this to prove that, yeah, it really was that good.

UCF was spoiled with back-to-back New Year’s Six seasons, but it was still able to roll Marshall – who had never lost a bowl under head coach Doc Holliday – in last year’s Gasparilla, and this bowl season a win would do wonders going into the offseason. The team had to deal with a slew of opt-outs, but it still made it through the slate clean. The three losses? Tulsa, Cincinnati, and a 50-49 shootout at Memphis.

In a relatively down year, UCF lost three games each by eight points or fewer. The last time the Knights lost by more than eight points was December 17, 2016 in a 31-13 loss to Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl.

It was all but over. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake followed up a 4-9 season with a mediocre 7-6 run in 2018, and then his Cougars started out 2-4 last year. He was done, that was it, and then … a five-game winning streak changed everything.

The season ended with two losses, but the returning team was loaded, it came out with a total destruction of Navy, and had one last Wilson pass been able get stretched out into the end zone against Coastal Carolina, it would be in a New Year’s Six game. This would easily be the strongest win of the season.

