BYU vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs San Diego State prediction and game preview.

BYU vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU (9-1) vs San Diego State (4-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why San Diego State Will Win

Will BYU have the same fire and fight after the emotionally rough loss at Coastal Carolina last week? Now that the New Year’s Six is gone – and the College Football Playoff is completely out of the discussion – will it be just down enough to have problems against a San Diego State team looking for a signature win?

The Aztecs still bring the defense. They have the toughness up front to hold up – they’re eighth in the nation in run D allowing just 101 yards per game – and the secondary is the best in the Mountain West. Even more than Coastal Carolina, this is the toughest defense the Cougars will have faced so far.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why BYU Will Win

Will BYU be down after last week? Nah.

This isn’t that type of team. It still has the lines, it still has the explosion, and it still has the NFL quarterback in Zach Wilson to go against a San Diego State team that might have the defense, but isn’t getting enough out of the other side.

That’s a wee bit by design – don’t screw up, don’t make any big mistakes, keep control – but forget it if the Aztecs can’t get to 300 yards of total offense. They haven’t been there in any of the last three games.

If BYU gets out to any sort of a hot start, this is over.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

BYU will get out to a hot start.

San Diego State’s defense will clamp down just enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but the offense won’t be able to do enough to get back in the game. BYU has a defense, too.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

BYU vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

BYU 27, San Diego State 13

Bet on BYU vs San Diego State with BetMGM

BYU -16.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections