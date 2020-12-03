BYU vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs Coastal Carolina prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Coastal Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPNU

BYU (9-0) vs Coastal Carolina (9-0) Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

Alright, BYU, here’s your chance.

It’s not a Power Five game, but playing the CFP No. 18 Chanticleers might be as close as it gets to showing what the Cougars can do to potentially move up a bit in the rankings.

The team has answered every challenge so far.

The schedule hasn’t been anything great. Boise State is the one strong win, but it was getting through COVID issues and didn’t have its starting backfield. Even so, 51-17 was still impressive, and no one outside of a 27-20 win over UTSA has come close.

The running game is explosive, QB Zach Wilson is putting together a special season as a future first round draft pick, and the defense has been a rock, allowing fewer than 300 yards per game.

Everything is air-tight. There aren’t enough turnovers to matter, there aren’t a slew of penalties, PK Jake Oldroyd has hit all ten of his field goal attempts – the team has had an almost-perfect season.

It starts with the lines. The O line was devastating from the word GO against Navy, the defensive front isn’t allowing anything against the run, and is has all looked so easy.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Chanticleers are a bit more battle-tested.

Kansas might count as a Power Five win as a technicality, but it’s still a road victory over a Big 12 team. Winning at Louisiana matters – the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Iowa State – and taking out Appalachian State is better than it might seem.

Like BYU, Coastal Carolina does everything right.

It’s amazing on third downs, that leads to a ball control attack that can dominate the tempo, the pass rush is great, the team leads the Sun Belt in turnover margin, and also like BYU, the lines have been incredible.

It’s a dangerous defensive front that’s always working, the offensive line isn’t allowing enough plays in the backfield to matter, and this team has real talent.

Freshman Grayson McCall is having a special season – 20 touchdown passes, just one interception with five rushing scores – CJ Marable is a strong back, and Tarron Jackson might be the best defensive lineman you haven’t seen.

This is a team with an attitude, too – like BYU, in a fun way. This is its chance to shine with the college football world paying attention to Coastal Carolina football for the first time ever.

What’s Going To Happen

This was able to happen after Liberty couldn’t go against Coastal Carolina, but in terms of national attention and importance, this is an upgrade of a game.

BYU is a machine. It hasn’t shown even the slightest crack so far as it destroys team after team.

Coastal Carolina is a machine. It’s been pushed and challenged a bit, but that’s a positive. Against mediocre teams, there haven’t been any problems.

If there’s any team that can handle getting on a plane, traveling across the country to face a totally foreign foe, and having to pull out a gameplan at the last season, it’s BYU.

Both teams will play well and both will prove they’re the real deal, but BYU has the next-level QB in Wilson, the lines are going to be a bit stronger and it’ll be a tough win for visitor as the offensive balance will be a wee bit better. The Cougars will take over in the fourth quarter, but it’ll be a terrific game.

BYU vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

BYU 30, Coastal Carolina 23

BYU -10, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

