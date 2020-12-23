Buffalo vs Marshall: Camellia Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Marshall: Camellia Bowl prediction and game preview.

Buffalo vs Marshall: Camellia Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 25

Game Time: 2:30 pm ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Network: ESPN

Buffalo (5-1) vs Marshall (7-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Camellia Bowl

– No matter what, Buffalo is going to bring the running game. Forget the massive disappointment in the MAC Championship loss to Ball State, the Bulls have one of the most fun and dynamic backfields in all of college football. Jaret Patterson ran for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games, but he hurt his foot in the conference title game. He’s a go – even if he’s banged up – and Kevin Marks is another dangerous back who can make the offense work.

– No matter what, Marshall is going to bring the defense. Forget the massive disappointment in the Conference USA loss to UAB, the Thundering Herd are still No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense and No. 3 overall in total D.

– Buffalo won its first bowl game in the program’s history last season, and Marshall head coach Doc Holliday lost his first after going 6-0. Both of these teams should’ve been conference champs, they both have a few NFL talents, and they’re both going to bring the energy in what should be a low-scoring, but tough battle.

Why Buffalo, Marshall Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

