Buffalo vs Ball State: MAC Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo at Ball State: MAC Championship prediction and game preview.

Buffalo at Ball State: MAC Championship Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 18

Game Time: 7:30 pm

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: ESPN

Buffalo (5-1) vs Ball State (5-0) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The MAC Championship

– 3 Reasons: Jaret Patterson, Jaret Patterson, and Jaret Patterson. Buffalo’s 5-9, 195-pound pinball running back ran for close to 1,800 yards and 19 scores as a sophomore after running for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman. In just five games he tore off 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns highlighted by his eight-score day against Kent State. He’s worth the watch.

– This could’ve been a special battle of backs, but Ball State’s Caleb Huntley has opted out and is done for the year. However, the Cardinals still have a good ground game with Justin Hall coming off a 175-yard, two-score day on just ten carries against Western Michigan. He’s not Patterson, but he’s a dangerous gamebreaker.

– This is going to be fun. Buffalo has been one of the MAC’s best teams over the last four years, but it gagged away the 2018 MAC Championship to Northern Illinois and totally whiffed last year with a brutal loss to Kent State that kept it out of the title game. It has a shot at its first MAC title since getting it done in 2008 under Turner Gill. It’s going to care.

Ball State hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, and it hasn’t been in the MAC title game since 2008 when Brady Hoke’s 12-0 squad lost to that Buffalo team. It’s going to care.

Why Buffalo, Ball State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

