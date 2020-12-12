Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Akron prediction and game preview.
Buffalo vs Akron Broadcast
Date: Saturday, December 12
Game Time: 2:30 ET
Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY
Network: CBS Sports Network
Buffalo (4-0) vs Akron (1-4) Game Preview
Why Akron Will Win
Akron finally got a win again after missing out on the fun all of last year and through the first four games of this season – beating Bowling Green 31-3 – thanks to a strong day from the defense.
This is still a work in progress for the program, but the team does a whole lot of the little things right. It doesn’t turn the ball over all that much, there aren’t a lot of penalties, and when there are chances to score, the team does it.
It’s getting there that’s the problem.
And now for the real issue …
Why Buffalo Will Win
Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks.
Patterson has 920 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in just four games, making a whole lot of national noise by following up his 301-yard, four-touchdown day against Bowling Green with 409 yards and eight scores against Kent State. He’s a pinball with breakaway speed, while Marks is more of a thumper, averaging over six yards per carry with 328 yards and three scores.
Akron can’t stop either of them.
The pass defense is the least efficient in the nation, the run D gives up over 200 yards per outing, and the team doesn’t take the ball away.
Buffalo doesn’t turn the ball over enough to matter.
What’s Going To Happen
The Bulls weren’t able to play last week, and that just means everyone has fresh legs. Patterson will blow past 200 yards with ease and then he’ll sit down early in the second half of the blowout.
Buffalo vs Akron Prediction, Line
Buffalo 52, Akron 10
Buffalo -33, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
