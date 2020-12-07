Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 7

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: ESPN and ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs San Francisco 49ers (5-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Buffalo has to start running, keep running, and don’t stop pounding.

There’s a turnover issue – more on that in a moment – and the offense works best when Josh Allen is balancing things out with his big shots down the field, but the San Francisco secondary is getting strong again, it’s fourth in the NFL in pass D, and it’s coming off a game when it made Jared Goff of the Rams look silly.

The Bills are 5-0 when running for over 100 yards, and control in this will matter. The Rams had some success on the ground, even if most of it came from one Cam Akers run. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Buffalo can’t give the ball away.

San Francisco is too inconsistent with its big defensive plays, but when it makes them happen, forget it.

New England was able to run wild on the Niners, and lost big because of four turnovers. The same went for the Giants, who also ran well but lost big because of three giveaways. Last week? The Rams turned it over four times.

Buffalo has turned it over at least once in every game but two, and it screwed up five times over the last two games – losing to Arizona and beating the Chargers – with mistakes.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Zack Moss, Buffalo

Can the Bills get steady production out of any of its backs? Devin Singletary has been fine at times, and Josh Allen is the most dangerous runner, but Moss has the best overall pop – now he needs the work. He ran for three touchdowns over a two-game stretch after coming off an injury, but that was it. He’ll get the ball around the goal line, but in this, feed him 15 times and watch what happens.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Buffalo has had a turnover problem at times, but San Francisco has a bigger one with 13 over the last five games. The defense was able to pick up the slack against the Rams, but that won’t happen this week.

A “home” game for San Francisco in name only, it’s being played in Arizona, it’ll have a strange feel, and Buffalo will come out physical from the start as it runs for 150 yards, dominates on third downs, and is a +2 in turnover margin.

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, San Francisco 24

Bet on Buffalo vs San Francisco with BetMGM

San Francisco -1, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy