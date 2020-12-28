Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Monday, December 28

Game Time: 8:15 p, ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: ESPN

Buffalo Bills (11-3) vs New England Patriots (6-8) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

The Bills have already clinched the AFC East, and now they’re jockeying for position. There’s a shot with a little help to move up to the 2, but first, beating New England for a second time would be sweet.

The Patriots are struggling offensively, failing to score more than 20 points in four of the last five games, and with just 15 total points in the last two. There’s little to no passing game, and the ground attack has dried up.

On the flip side, Buffalo is on an offensive bender, coming off a 534-yard, 48-point day against Denver as part of a run of four straight wins and seven of the last eight, only losing to Arizona on a Hail Mary.

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The defense hasn’t been all that bad.

The offense might be struggling, but overall the running game continues to work. There aren’t a lot of turnovers, controlling the clock isn’t an issue, and the team is dominating the field position battle. The run defense might have a few problems, but the secondary hasn’t allowed more than 190 yards in any of the last four games.

The Buffalo run defense has looked strong partly because it hasn’t faced too many teams that can run. New England was able to crank up the ground game in the first meeting – running for 188 yards – but after a horrible last few games, Cam Newton has to get the chains moving in any way possible.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo

The Bills won the first meeting with New England, but Allen was held to 154 passing yards with no touchdown passes, but he ran for a score. On fire lately, he has thrown eight touchdown passes over the last three games and ran for two scores last week against Denver. This is it. This is the last gasp for some in their championships, but dealing with the New England defense is going to be a fight.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a pride game for a New England team that’s been struggling way too much. This is their playoff game, but Buffalo is playing well enough to overcome a great gameplan from Bill Belichick and the staff.

The Buffalo run defense will have a few problems, but the offensive side will step it up after a rough first half. It’ll take a while for the machine to heat up, but the Bills will stay hot going into the home date with Miami.

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, New England 17

Buffalo -7, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Die Hard

1: Every other Christmas movie ever made