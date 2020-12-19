Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19th

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO

Network: NFL

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs Denver Broncos (5-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

The Bills are getting a special run out of Josh Allen.

The Buffalo running game hasn’t done enough, there are too many turnovers, and the defense hasn’t been great against the pass, but the Bills are on a strong three-game winning streak and would be on a seven-game run if it wasn’t for the Hail Mary loss to Arizona.

Denver pulled off a great game from Drew Lock and the offense in a win over Carolina, but the run defense isn’t doing enough, there are WAY too many interceptions, and Allen is playing out of his mind.

NFL Expert Picks | NFL Schedule, Predictions

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Can Buffalo really keep playing at this high level?

It had the big performance against San Francisco on the road, and then it came up with a brilliant Sunday night performance against Pittsburgh – it’s overdue to start struggling.

The Denver defense is decent on third won and it’s going to catch a big break against the run. If Allen isn’t red hot, and if the Denver offense goes off at home, this could be one of those games that things just click at home.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo

He has one touchdown run over the last four games and not enough yards to matter, but he hit 80% of his passes against San Francisco with four touchdowns, and he threw for 238 yards and two score against the nasty Pittsburgh D – he played better than the stats against the Steelers. Denver’s pass defense has been ripped over the last two weeks, and it’s about to get pushed again.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo is going to dominate the turnover battle, and that’s what it needs on the road.

Denver hasn’t forced a takeaway in two weeks and has just two in the last five games. Buffalo has forced two takeaways or more in four of the last five games, and Denver is a – pun sort of intended – lock to give it away at least twice.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Buffalo 27, Denver 23

Bet on Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos with BetMGM

Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Mank

1: Saved By The Bell