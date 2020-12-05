Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Bowling Green vs Akron prediction and game preview.

Bowling Green vs Akron Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

Network: ESPN3

Bowling Green (0-4) vs Akron (0-4) Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

So what’s going right in this ugly 0-4 start?

The offense has been able to occasionally move the ball on the ground with a rushing attach that’s cranked up 180 yards or more in each of the last three games.

The offensive line isn’t playing all that poorly, the defense isn’t bad at getting into the backfield, and for all of the problems there’s a downfield passing game when there are actual completed passes to other Falcons.

What’s going really wrong for 0-4 Akron?

The least efficient pass defense in the country needs to get challenged, there’s no break with the takeaways, and the offensive line has been a total and complete disaster.

Now …

Why Akron Will Win

So what’s going right in this ugly 0-4 start?

The Zips don’t really screw up that much.

There isn’t a ton of production on either side of the ball, but there aren’t a lot of turnovers or penalties, and the team doesn’t do the silly things to beat itself. Forget the four yards rushing against Miami University – even with the bad time the O line is having, the running game was solid against Ohio and Kent State.

What’s going really wrong for 0-4 Bowling Green?

It has the worst run defense in the country, it has the least efficient passing game, and it can’t complete passes with any regularity – especially to other players on its own team. So …

What’s Going To Happen

The Akron running game will take over right away.

The Zips aren’t playing well, but Bowling Green is playing much, much worse.

Akron will have the ball for close to 40 minutes, it’ll run for 250 yards, and it’ll get its first win since beating Central Michigan on October 27th, 2018.

The 21-game losing streak is over.

Bowling Green vs Akron Prediction, Line

Akron 30, Bowling Green 24

Akron -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

