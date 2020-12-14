Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Ga Southern vs La Tech in New Orleans

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Week 15 and before Championship Week.

– New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

– College Football Playoff Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

The bowls are starting be put together with six matchups announced this weekend: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco, Famous Idaho Potato, LendingTree, Montgomery, Myrtle Beach, New Mexico (see below for the teams that accepted the bids).

Remember, the bowls are usually announced the first week of December, and now they’re going to be announced next week AFTER the first bowl – the Tropical Smooth Cafe Frisco Bowl – is played on Saturday.

Here’s what’s happening. 1) A few bowls are jumping the gun and getting teams now to make sure they’re set to get the logistics in place, and 2) contracted bowl tie-ins mean a fat load of jack squat.

These can and will change up big-time over the next week before they’re all officially announced on Sunday. Virginia, Pitt, Boston College and Stanford already opted out on bowl bids, and more are sure to come.

However, even with some teams out of the mix, the MAC will have a hard time finding places to play and the Mountain West will get squeezed out. Hawaii accepting a New Mexico Bowl bid all but ended any hopes for San Diego State, Fresno State, and a few other potential options to play in a bowl game.

These will change throughout the week as more news comes in.

Team has accepted bowl bid

2020-2021 Bowl Projections: Week 14

All times Eastern

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 19

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC or MWC

Last Season: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Bowl Matchup: SMU vs UTSA

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA or MAC or Sun Belt

Last Season: No Game

Bowl Matchup: Appalachian State vs North Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 3:30

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Bowl Matchup: Tulane vs Nevada

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:00 pm

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: UCF vs BYU

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: No Bowl

Note: This is the Fenway Bowl for this year only

Bowl Matchup: Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West or Conference USA or MAC

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Bowl Matchup: Hawaii vs. Houston

Camellia Bowl

Friday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: Western Michigan vs. Liberty

Union Home Mortgage Gasparillia Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ABC, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Projection: San Jose State vs. Marshall

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Projection: Ball State vs Louisiana

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

Projection: Tulsa vs Texas Tech

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Bowl Matchup: WKU vs. Georgia State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Projection: Army vs Oregon

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Note: Was Cheez-It Bowl last season

Projection: TCU vs Minnesota

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

Monday, December 28

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Projection: Virginia Tech vs Marshall

Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:30 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Note: Was Camping World Bowl last season

Projection: NC State vs Oklahoma State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:00 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Projection: Iowa State vs. Washington

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Projection: Wake Forest vs. Penn State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Projection: Colorado vs. South Carolina

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Projection: West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Arizona Bowl

Thursday, December 31

CBS Sports Network, 4:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW

Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Projection: Buffalo vs. Boise State

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 8:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Projection: Texas vs. Arkansas

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Projection: UAB vs. Mississippi State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Projection: Northwestern vs. Auburn

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:00 pm

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Projection: Miami vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Projection: Iowa vs. Missouri

Bowls That Aren’t Being Played

Bahamas (Conference USA vs. MAC)

Fenway (the Montgomery Bowl this year)

Hawaii (Mountain West vs. AAC or Conference USA)

LA Bowl (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West)

Las Vegas (Pac-12 vs. SEC)

New Era Pinstripe (ACC vs Big Ten)

Quick Lane (Big Ten vs MAC)

Redbox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Tony the Tiger (ACC vs. Pac-12) are taking the year off.

– New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

– College Football Playoff Predictions

NEXT: New Year’s Six Bowls