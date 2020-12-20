Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: CFN Final Call

The final College Football News bowl projections and predictions for the College Football Playoff for 2020-2021

– New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

– College Football Playoff Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

It’s the final call on the 2020-2021 bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions …

Sort of.

Before we start, please be patient and please be kind.

These are going to change in a huge way by the hour. Usually we have a decent grasp on who’s going where, but not this time around.

We’ll try to update this on the fly as more teams opt out and more bowls get canceled – follow us @ColFootballNews for the updates – because there’s about to become a huge problem with merely getting enough teams to want to play in these things.

Penn State and USC are the latest to decline any bowl invites, and there will be several more along the way, so these will be based on what we know at the moment.

If it was possible to type this in pencil, we would.

Schools that opted out of a bowl invite (so far)

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville, Penn State, Pitt, San Diego State, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Utah, Washington

Team has accepted bowl bid

2020-2021 Bowl Projections

All times Eastern

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA or MAC or Sun Belt

Last Season: No Game

Bowl Matchup: Appalachian State vs North Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 3:30

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Bowl Matchup: Tulane vs Nevada

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:00 pm

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: UCF vs BYU

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)

Last Season: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: No Bowl

Note: This is the Fenway Bowl for this year only

Bowl Matchup: Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West or Conference USA or MAC

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Bowl Matchup: Hawaii vs. Houston

Camellia Bowl

Friday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: Ball State vs. Louisiana

Union Home Mortgage Gasparillia Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ABC, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Projection: South Carolina vs. Liberty

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Projection: UAB vs. Coastal Carolina

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

Projection: Tulsa vs UTSA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Bowl Matchup: WKU vs. Georgia State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Projection: Army vs Nebraska

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Note: Was Cheez-It Bowl last season

Projection: Texas Tech vs Minnesota

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

Monday, December 28

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Projection: Purdue vs Navy

Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:30 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Note: Was Camping World Bowl last season

Projection: Miami vs Oklahoma State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:00 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Projection: Texas vs. Colorado

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Projection: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Projection: Iowa vs. Tennessee

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Projection: Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Projection: West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Arizona Bowl

Thursday, December 31

CBS Sports Network, 4:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW

Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Projection: Buffalo vs. San Jose State

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 8:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Projection: TCU vs. Arkansas

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Projection: Marshall vs. Boise State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Projection: Northwestern vs. Auburn

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:00 pm

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Projection: NC State vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Projection: Indiana vs. Missouri

Bowls That Aren’t Being Played

Bahamas (Conference USA vs. MAC)

Fenway (the Montgomery Bowl this year)

Hawaii (Mountain West vs. AAC or Conference USA)

LA Bowl (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West)

Las Vegas (Pac-12 vs. SEC)

New Era Pinstripe (ACC vs Big Ten)

Quick Lane (Big Ten vs MAC)

Redbox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Tony the Tiger (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (AAC vs. Conference USA)

– New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

– College Football Playoff Predictions

NEXT: New Year’s Six Bowls