Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: After Friday Night

The College Football News bowl projections, and the predictions for the College Football Playoff after Friday night and before the big Saturday of Championship Week.

Bowl Projections in normal times is hard enough, but this year it’s an almost impossible task.

Bowls aren’t really following the contracted tie-ins, some jumped the gun to get their matchups settled with less-than-stellar teams just so they could get going, and a whole lot of programs are opting out on a big.

But here’s the get-it-close-to-the-pin call after a crazy Friday night when all three underdogs won their respective conference championships, and Nebraska beat Rutgers on the road.

What does this mean?

1. Nebraska is probably in even at 3-5. The bowls need teams, no one wants to play football games more than Nebraska does – it’s not opting out of anything – and there are openings.

2. Ball State’s win over Buffalo in the MAC Championship and UAB’s win over Marshall in the Conference USA Championship probably don’t mean all that much. The matchups from earlier in the week should still hold, but a lot might depend on what happens with the Boise State vs. San Jose State Mountain West Championship – the MAC is supposed to play a Mountain West team in the Arizona Bowl.

And the big one …

3. Oregon is in a New Year’s Six game after winning the Pac-12 Championship. USC is almost certainly out of the New Year’s Six, the Pac-12 is totally out of the College Football Playoff, and now the Ducks should be off to the Fiesta Bowl.

Schools that opted out of a bowl invite

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas State, Louisville, Pitt, San Diego State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Utah, Washington

These will change throughout day as more news comes in, and we’ll do the big one on Saturday night.

Team has accepted bowl bid

2020-2021 Bowl Projections

All times Eastern

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA or MAC or Sun Belt

Last Season: No Game

Bowl Matchup: Appalachian State vs North Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 3:30

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Bowl Matchup: Tulane vs Nevada

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:00 pm

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or C-USA or MAC

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: UCF vs BYU

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt Champion (if available)

Last Season: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Georgia Southern

Montgomery Bowl

Wednesday, December 23

ESPN or ESPN2, 7:00 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: No Bowl

Note: This is the Fenway Bowl for this year only

Bowl Matchup: Florida Atlantic vs Memphis

New Mexico Bowl

Thursday, December 24

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West or Conference USA or MAC

Last Season: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Bowl Matchup: Hawaii vs. Houston

Camellia Bowl

Friday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Union Home Mortgage Gasparillia Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ABC, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or SEC

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Projection: South Carolina vs. Liberty

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Projection: UAB vs. Coastal Carolina

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

Projection: Tulsa vs UTSA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Last Season: Louisiana 27, Miami University 17

Bowl Matchup: WKU vs. Georgia State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Army vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Projection: Army vs Arizona State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Saturday, December 26

ESPN, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Note: Was Cheez-It Bowl last season

Projection: TCU vs Minnesota

Military Bowl presented by Perspecta

Monday, December 28

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. AAC

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Projection: Nebraska vs Navy

Cheez-It Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:30 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Note: Was Camping World Bowl last season

Projection: NC State vs Oklahoma State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:00 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Last Season: Texas 38, Utah 10

Projection: Iowa State vs. USC

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Projection: Wake Forest vs. Penn State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Wednesday, December 30

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Pac-12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Projection: Colorado vs. Mississippi State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Projection: West Virginia vs. Kentucky

Arizona Bowl

Thursday, December 31

CBS Sports Network, 4:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. MW

Last Season: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17

Projection: Ball State vs. Boise State

Texas Bowl

Thursday, December 31

ESPN, 8:00 pm

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Projection: Texas vs. Arkansas

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC, ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Projection: Marshall vs. San Jose State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Friday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Projection: Northwestern vs. Auburn

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:00 pm

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Projection: Miami vs. Ole Miss

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN, 12:30 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Last Season: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Projection: Iowa vs. Missouri

Bowls That Aren’t Being Played

Bahamas (Conference USA vs. MAC)

Fenway (the Montgomery Bowl this year)

Hawaii (Mountain West vs. AAC or Conference USA)

LA Bowl (Pac-12 vs. Mountain West)

Las Vegas (Pac-12 vs. SEC)

New Era Pinstripe (ACC vs Big Ten)

Quick Lane (Big Ten vs MAC)

Redbox (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Tony the Tiger (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl (AAC vs. Conference USA)

