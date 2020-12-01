Boston College vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Virginia prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David A. Harrison Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN3

Boston College (6-4) vs Virginia (4-4) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Start throwing, keep throwing, and don’t stop throwing.

Boston College doesn’t have much of a running game – relying on QB Phil Jurkovec and a passing attack that’s not a killer, but it’s good enough to hit 200 yards in every game but the win over Georgia Tech, when the running game rolled.

Fortunately, Virginia has the ACC’s worst pass defense, allowing over 275 yards in six of the eight games. There have only been three picks since coming up with five in the opener against Duke, and it’s allowing way too many deep plays.

And when it wants to, BC can run, too – it came up with 188 last week against Louisville, and is 3-0 when it runs for 100 yards or more.

Why Virginia Will Win

Boston College isn’t getting into the backfield at all.

The program that used to be known for a whole lot of sacks and a whole bunch of big plays behind the line is last in the ACC at generating tackles for loss and doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to matter.

Virginia leads the ACC in tackles for loss allowed and has one of the best pass rushes in the nation.

Boston College might have a good passing game, but Virginia has been rock solid, too, with 200 yards or more against everyone but Miami. Unlike BC, the Cavaliers have a steady ground game, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Very, very quietly, Virginia is on a three-game winning streak as it turned its season around. The Cavalier lines will play better than the Boston College lines, and more offensive balance will be enough to get out with a win.

For those who care about these sorts of pattern things, Boston College has followed up every win with a loss after starting out 2-0. It beat Louisville last week.

Boston College vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 34, Boston College 30

Virginia -6, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

