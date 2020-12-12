Boise State vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Wyoming prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs Wyoming Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boise State (4-1) vs Wyoming (2-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Boise State Will Win

The team just knows how to score.

The offense might not have done much against Colorado State, but the Broncos managed to score 52 points. Several weeks ago, the 40 points were enough to get by Hawaii with little running game and enough of a passing attack to pull it off.

Wyoming needs its defense to rock to pull this off. It doesn’t have much of a passing game to worry about, it doesn’t easily move the chains, and it just got hit for way over 200 yards against New Mexico.

There’s a problem if you’re losing to the Lobos.

Boise State’s defense should dominate on third downs, and if Hank Bachmeier and the offense get hot early and the Cowboys have to press to come back, that’s going to be a problem.

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Wyoming Will Win

This isn’t the normally dominant Boise State team.

It’s good, and it’s scoring a whole lot, but the defense isn’t a brick wall, the run defense had problems in a few games, and the ground game hasn’t been working well enough.

Part of the reason is because RB George Holani hasn’t been able to do much, but none of the backs are doing enough. On the other side, the Wyoming running game has been on over the last four game, averaging over seven yards per pop in the last two even with Xazavian Valladay out for the New Mexico game. Trey Smith has rushed for 318 yards and over six yards per carry in the last two games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

This is just the second game at home for Wyoming – it dominated Hawaii 31-7 in Week 2.

Again, this isn’t the normal Boise State team, and here’s the real quirky part …

It’s already in the Mountain West Championship if San Jose State beats Nevada on Friday night. It’s in no matter what with a win over the Cowboys, and it’ll get it.

It’s going to be a grind against a Cowboy team that’s likely not going to have Valladay – or he’ll be limited – and won’t have a passing game to balance out the attack. Boise State has had more than enough time to prepare for this, and it’ll show.

There’s one problem, though … Laramie.

It’s expected to snow and be a balmy 16 degrees at game time.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Boise State vs Wyoming Prediction, Line

Boise State 23, Wyoming 14

Bet on Boise State vs Wyoming with BetMGM

Boise State -9.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections