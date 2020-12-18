Boise State vs San Jose State: Mountain West Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs San Jose State: Mountain West Championship prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs San Jose State: Mountain West Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 4:15 PM

Venue: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: FOX

Boise State (5-1) vs San Jose State (6-0) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Mountain West Championship

– This might be one of the roughest college football seasons ever. There are a whole lot of issues, nothing seems right, and everyone just seems like they want to get through it. Meanwhile, San Jose State has become one of the season’s best stories as it goes through a historic run.

The program has had just one winning season since 2006 and just three since 1992. The 11-2 2012 season was amazing, but this is the first ever 6-0 start for the program, and now there’s a shot at the program’s first conference championship since taking a piece of the 1991 Big West title, and the first outright title since 1990. On the flip side …

– Boise State is going for its fifth Mountain West title since 2012 and its 15th conference championship since 1999. This hasn’t been a normal year for a Bronco program that came into the season hoping for at least a New Year’s Six bowl spot, but it’s here, it’s unbeaten in conference play, and it’s getting a chance to hold on to its title. After battling through injures, COVID, and all the issues everyone else is, winning this title wouldn’t just be thrown on the pile – it would be a terrific achievement.

– The Mountain West is here. Remember, this was one of the first conferences to tap out early on, and it came back, put together a season, had to relocate a few teams, and it got to a championship game in what turned out to be an interesting season.

The world might be paying attention to the ACC Championship while this is going on, and the second half of the Sun Belt title – maybe – but this has the potential to be one of the best games of the day. These two teams are going to bring a great fight.

Why Boise State, San Jose State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

