Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 15 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 23-18, ATS: 22-18, Point Total: 19-21
Saturday, December 12
Illinois at Northwestern
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -14.5, o/u: 40.5
Minnesota at Nebraska
12:00 FS1
Line: Nebraska -11, o/u: 59
Rutgers at Maryland
12:00 BTN
Line: Maryland -8.5, o/u: 58.5
Wisconsin at Iowa
3:30 FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 42
Michigan State at Penn State
3:30 ESPN
Line: Penn State -15.5, o/u: 47
Michigan at Ohio State
Canceled
Purdue at Indiana
Canceled